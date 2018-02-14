WVEC
FOUND: Missing Va. man

Staff , WVEC 10:30 AM. EST February 14, 2018

DANVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- UPDATE as of 10 a.m. on February 14: Curtis Tuck was found. 

---

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Wednesday for a missing 81-year-old man from Danville. 

Curtis Grover Tuck was last seen on February 13 at his home wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt and blue corduroy pants. 

Tuck is described as a white 6'1" man, weighing 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair. 

He is believed to be driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Virginia license plate YBX4334.

Tuck is believed to be in danger. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.

Contact the Danville Police Department if you see Tuck at 434.799.6510. 

