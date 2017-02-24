Four men sentenced for armed robbery spree in Va., North Carolina

Prisoner in a cell (Photo: FBI)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Four men were sentenced by a judge for their roles in several armed robberies of businesses in Virginia and North Carolina.

Dikembwe Jahaan Akil Jones, 25, sentenced to 324 months

Dallas Cogdell III, 24, sentenced to 360 months

Tyquan Demario MacCutcheon, 24, sentenced to 324 months

Armand Devon Mullen, 26, sentenced to 324 months

According to court documents, the four men robbed four Virginia Walgreens Pharmacy stores and a CVS Pharmacy in May 2016. The stores were located in Williamsburg, Chesterfield, Henrico, Mechanicsville and Woodbridge.

Days later, the four men traveled to North Carolina where they robbed two Walgreens stores in Apex and Durham.

Immediately after the robbery in Durham, the men were stopped for a traffic stop and officers found evidence of the crime.

Investigators were able to connect the men to the robberies in Virginia.

All four men pleaded guilty to the robbery charges in November 2016.

