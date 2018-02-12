Franklin residents upset over high utility bills

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) - Shockingly high energy bills have Franklin residents on edge, and this isn't the first time.

The same problem happened in 2013.

"When your electric bill exceeds your rent, Houston we have a problem," said Frances Sharp.

Sharp has lived in Franklin for over 20 years, and this is the first time she’s dealt with extremely high utility bills.

Sharpe explained, "This one came and it was $891 and I'm not including the change. It was stroke worthy."

She lives in a two bedroom apartment and said she keeps her thermostat between 66-68 degrees. Her December bill was $522.

Franklin's City Manager Randy Martin said last month was the highest peak usage the city has seen on record. He blames the below-freezing temperatures on the steep energy bills from last month.

"We are looking at extensions, payment plans things like that on an individual customer basis," explained Martin.

Councilman Gregory McLemore told 13News Now doesn't like that idea. He believes if that happens more people will get behind on their bills. McLemore thinks an audit needs to be done on the equipment and says the people of Franklin need relief.

McLemore explained, "I believe we should allow the citizens to pay their average, tack on 20 percent of their traditional bill, and the city will give them a write off for the rest. A onetime relief."

A city council meeting was held on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

© 2018 WVEC-TV