Free doughnuts for those who try new Krispy Kreme coffee

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its doughnuts.

And what better way to test out the new brew with free doughnuts?

Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.

For more information on the promotion, which runs through the end of the month, go to http://KrispyKreme.com/DeliciouslyInseparable.

