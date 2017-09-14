Get rid of pesky fruit flies at home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- It’s that time of year when fruit flies are making their way into your kitchen.

There are several different home remedies to get rid of them, but it’s important to start with necessary precautions.

Make sure to keep your trash can covered, and don’t put off taking the trash out when it’s full.

You should also wipe down sticky counter tops that attract fruit flies and keep an eye on rotting fruit.

If fruit flies have already made their way into your kitchen, there are three good options for getting rid of them.

First, pour apple cider vinegar in a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Then, poke holes in the top and set it on your kitchen counter. The cider vinegar attracts the flies, but they won’t be able to crawl back out of the bowl.

Another option is to spray the fruit flies with rubbing alcohol on sight. Simply pour rubbing alcohol into a spray bottle and spraying the fruit flies when you see them. Be careful and avoid spraying around pets and children.

One of the best options for getting rid of fruit flies is to use a compost container. Similar to the apple cider vinegar method, place old food, especially fruit, in a container and cover it with plastic wrap. Poke holes in the top and set it on your kitchen counter.

