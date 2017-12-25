Ghent neighbors decorate tree with Christmas wishes

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As people celebrated Christmas, a woman in Ghent came up with a way for everyone to enjoy the holiday season.

When a friend was going to throw away a Christmas tree, Maryella Mitchell took it off their hands. She set it up on the corner of Colley Avenue and Baldwin Avenue.

She also left out paper and pens for people to write down Christmas wishes. Over the course of a few days, the notes piled up.

"Mostly everyday I read through them all. The main theme is kindness. Be kind, pay it forward. It's what it's about," she said.

Mitchell said she'll leave the tree up for a few more days after Christmas.

Next year, she hopes to do something similar in the same spot.



