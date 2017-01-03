Gloucester creates domestic violence review team after 2 deaths

file image (Photo: WTSP)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) - A county in Virginia is creating a new Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team following two deaths.

The Daily Press reports the team in Gloucester County will try to reduce fatalities whether they're homicides or suicides.

In two separate incidents in 2016, two men killed themselves after attacking their wives. In both cases, a protective order was already in place against the estranged husbands.

Gloucester Commonwealth's Attorney Holly Smith told the newspaper that there's clearly a need for such a team. In 1999, Virginia's General Assembly passed legislation allowing local authorities to establish fatality review teams. There are 19 across the state.