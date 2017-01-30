Good Samaritans help rescue driver after crash in Southampton

(Photo: Southampton County Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies say two Good Samaritans helped save a man after his pickup truck went off the road and rolled over into a swampy area in Southampton County.

The accident happened shortly after 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Route 189, South Quay Road near Pretlow Road.

The Sheriff's Office says two men, Michael Doering and Curtis Hamlin, Jr. witnessed the single-vehicle crash and after calling 911, put their own safety at risk trying to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Arriving deputies found both Doering and Hamlin on top of the partially-submerged truck, assisting fire and rescue personnel with removing the driver.

The driver, 51-year-old George Baker of Gates, North Carolina, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Deputies say Baker will be charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to wear a seat belt.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office commended the two witnesses for their bravery:

The vehicle, at that time, had not been stabilized and was still partially sitting in a swampy area. Without knowing how deep the water was, how stable the vehicle was, or recognizing any other potentially dangerous situations, Hamlin and Doering entered the cold water and positioned themselves on top of the vehicle to render whatever aid they could to Mr. Baker and they continued to assist rescue personnel once they arrived on scene.



"Mr. Hamlin and Mr. Doering should be applauded for their efforts to help a complete stranger in their time of need while never stopping to consider the danger that the situation presented. Thank you for being exemplary citizens and role models to your community."

