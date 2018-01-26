Governor celebrates expended internet service in Gloucester

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 120 homes and businesses in rural Gloucester county now have access to high-speed internet.

Cox Communications officials welcomed Governor Ralph Northam on Friday to celebrate the completion of a fiber network expansion that made it all possible. It's the governor's first visit to our area since he was inaugurated.

Last year, the state awarded Gloucester County $193,094 to extend internet to the most rural areas of the county.

“It'll help move the rural end of Gloucester County into the 21st century,” Gloucester County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Hutson says.

Cox Communications contributed more than $140,000 towards the expansion. Governor Northam says this is a step in the right direction for Gloucester.

“We have to be connected to people in Virginia and other states, and so if we are going to help businesses grow and attract new businesses we have to have universal access to broadband.”

Wayne VanHoudt is the owner of Olde Town Stove & Hearth in Gloucester. He's been in business more than 30 years. He says it's difficult to do just about anything without high-speed internet.

“Right now, you have to wait for things to be downloaded, uploaded, it's terrible,” VanHoudt says.

That's why he just signed up to get it in his business.

“It’ll help with running a webpage, downloading content,” Van Houdt says. “You almost got to have it.”

The Governor and county leaders say the expansion will not only grow Gloucester's economy, it'll also benefits the children in the county.

“Kids are working at school on the computer and if they have homework and no internet at home their hands are tied, so we want to make sure all our children have internet,” Governor Northam says.

County leaders plan to apply for more grants to help expand high-speed internet even further.

