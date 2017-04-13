Governor McAuliffe discusses priorities for final nine months in office

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor Terry McAuliffe spoke to the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon Thursday.

The governor and his cabinet were in attendance, in addition to local and state leaders.

When 13News Now asked what his priorities are for the duration of his term, Gov. McAuliffe stated jobs and economic development are his top priority.

“We have nine months left, I’ve got about $5 billion in economic development projects I want to close,” said McAuliffe. “So jobs, economic development, that’ll be the top priority.”

The governor also noted the seven cities are too independently minded, which creates an obstacle for the region.

“If Hampton Roads came together and worked as one unit, there’s not another region in the globe that can compete because of all the assets,” said McAuliffe. “Education, the port, all the tourism activity, I mean there’s nothing like it.”

Governor McAuliffe touted a 3.9 unemployment rate for the state of Virginia. The Hampton Roads unemployment rate stands at 4.5 percent. That national average also stands at 4.5 percent.

When asked about what the governor wants his legacy to be, “Jobs,” said McAuliffe. “I think clearly economic development. That’s what I ran on. Because honestly without jobs, nothing else matters. “

© 2017 WVEC-TV