Governor Northam signs first executive order

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor Ralph Northam signed his first executive order at the Virginia State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

The order prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, political affiliation, or against people with disabilities.

It also permits appropriate employment preferences for veterans and specifically prohibits discrimination against veterans.

