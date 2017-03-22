The Downtown Tunnel (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- We're expecting a big announcement regarding tolls today, when Governor Terry McAuliffe stops in Hampton Roads.

We're told a budget amendment could help relieve the costs for some. The governor will be joined this afternoon by the Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne at Portsmouth City Hall at one o'clock to release details.

The announcement comes after the creation of a toll relief program intended to help low-income residents of Norfolk and Portsmouth who frequently use the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. McAuliffe previously said more than 2,000 people signed up ahead of the February deadline.

