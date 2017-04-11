Governor's cabinet takes show on the road

Secretary of Natural Resources Molly Ward (Photo: WVEC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Terry McAuliffe's cabinet officials are hitting the road as part of an annual effort to increase their visibility around the state.

This year's "Cabinet on the Road" takes place this week in the Hampton Roads area.

The governor, his wife and several of his top aides will take part in various events.

That includes Secretary of Natural Resources Molly Ward touring a crab-picking house in Hampton and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore visiting a brewery in Virginia Beach.

