Gus's Hot Dog King celebrates 45 years of business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) ---Something as simple as a hotdog has brought people together in Newport News for nearly half a century.

Gus’s Hot Dog King on Jefferson Avenue is celebrating 45 years of business on Saturday.

But it doesn't take a special anniversary to bring in crowds of people.

A long line is always expected at the restaurant.

“Stays packed all year round,” said longtime customer Wade Bristow.

Behind the counter is owner Stavroula Garofalis.

Her late husband Gus first opened the restaurant back in 1972.

The restaurant quickly became a success story for The Greek immigrants.

“I thank all my customers,” said Garofalis. “Without their support we wouldn’t be as successful today.”

They've gathered loyal customers along the way like Wes Powell.

“I just got out of the Army yesterday,” said Powell. “My dad said we should go to Hot Dog King, and I said there’s no better place to go for lunch around the area.”

Not a lot has changed in the past 45 years.

And that's a big part of why people keep coming back.

