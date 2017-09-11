Hampton mother continues honoring daughter killed on 9/11

Sandra White was killed on 9/11

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Gloria Murray tied a yellow ribbon to the maple tree outside her home this morning. She does it every year to honor her daughter Sandra White who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001 in the Pentagon attack. The day is fixed in her memory.

“I put it out early this morning. As soon as I got up I had it ready. I come out and look at it and go back in,” said White.

Even though she doesn’t remember all the details of that day now, she feels daily how it changed her life. She has items both outside and inside her home in remembrance of White. The Ford Mustang Murray drives has personalized 9/11 plates with White's initials. The "Remembrance" plate features a pentagon with an American flag inside. Above the flag, the date 9/11/01 is inscribed. The number "11" is elongated so it looks like two columns, representing the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center.

"I see her in the morning because I come out here and I look right there," she said, sitting on the coach in her living room, pointing toward a photo of White on the fireplace mantel.

Sixteen years later, the pain of losing her daughter remains. Sometimes she said it feels like it happened yesterday.

“Sometimes I think it’s been a long, long time. But sometimes I think back and its short,” said Murray.

She said what makes this day even more troubling for her is the fact that she never got to see her daughter’s body.

“I guess it was just so bad with her we never saw her. We never could see her,” said Murray.

