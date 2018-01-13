Hampton native living in Hawaii talks about false missile alert

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) --- Thousands of people panicked across the island of Hawaii Saturday morning following a false ballistic missile warning spread across the state.

The emergency alert was recalled after close to 45 minutes.

In a press conference, tonight Hawaii’s Governor David Ige said they were sorry about the mistake.

“It shouldn't happen, we've already taken action to assure that a false alert does not happen again," said Ige.

This big scare, hit home for one Hampton native, Allyson Rodriguez. Rodriguez, her army husband, and two kids just moved to Honolulu seven months ago.

She said, “my heart was pounding. I was shaking.”

Immediately she went to wake up her two kids to find shelter in her home.

Rodriguez said, “I have never seen them jump out of bed, wake up, get dressed, and ready to rock and roll as quickly as they did this morning.”

In this time of tension with North Korea, she said her first thought was, “oh my god, North Korea is going to bomb us.”

Now that this emergency is a false alarm, many are looking back at is as a good practice.

“It was scary at first, but now I’m kind of glad it kind of happened. That way we had a plan in place so when it does happen we’re not in freak out mode of ‘what do we do’?”

In the incident of a ballistic missile, officials in Hawaii said there would only be twelve to fifteen minutes for many to take cover.

