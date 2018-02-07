Hampton police looking for robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the person they said is connected to a 7-Eleven robbery that happened early Monday morning.

The 7-Eleven is located in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road.

An investigation revealed the suspect went inside, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot with the cash.

The alleged robber is described as a black male, 5'8"-5'11" tall and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black face mask and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV