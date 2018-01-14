WVEC
Hampton Roads events honoring Martin Luther King's legacy

Staff , WVEC 12:45 PM. EST January 14, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Americans will honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior on January 15 this year. 

In Hampton Roads, people are coming together to celebrate the life King dedicated to peacefully fighting for equality for African Americans. 

For a list of some of the events being held to honor King in Hampton Roads, see below.

HAMPTON

  • Annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and program
    Monday, January 15
    March begins at 10 a.m. at Emancipation Drive and ends at Ogden Hall 
    Program begins at 11 a.m. in Ogden Hall on Hampton University's campus
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Food Drive
    Monday, January 15  9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS

  • Day of Service Projects in the Southeast area of Newport News
    Monday, January 15 at 9 a.m.
    Zion Baptist Church

NORFOLK

  • "Songs for a Dreamer: A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."
    Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m.
    Free and open to the public
  • "Bringing the Dream to Reality" ceremony
    Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.
    Attucks Theatre 
    The march to Dr. King's memorial at Brambleton Avenue is set to take place after the ceremony
  • U.S. Senator Tim Kaine to speak in Norfolk in honor of Dr. MLK Jr.
    Monday, January 15 at 12 p.m.
    First Baptist Church, 418 E. Bute Street

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

  • MLK Day March
    Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.
    G.R. Little Library on ECSU Campus
     

 

