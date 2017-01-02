Hampton Roads pushes for cabinet position to address flooding

Flooding on Longlac Road in Virginia Beach on Sept. 22, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Cities on Virginia's coast want the state to create a new cabinet position to address flooding issues.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Republican Del. Chris Stolle plans to introduce legislation to establish a state resiliency officer. He or she would coordinate efforts to curb the impact of flooding. Currently, Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran handles such issues.

In October, Hurricane Matthew caused $500 million in damage to Virginia's Hampton Roads region, which includes Norfolk and Virginia Beach. More than 5,000 residents have applied for $8.6 million in federal aid.

Stolle's legislation would be considered during a tight budget year. The state has to find a way to close a $1.26 billion gap.

