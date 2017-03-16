Hampton Roads Walmart employees share nearly $1M in cash bonuses

Walmart is cutting some back-office jobs (Photo: Custom)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 4,900 Walmart associates in our area received a cash bonus this week.

According to Walmart, associates can earn quarterly bonuses based on the performance of their store.

Workers in Hampton Roads shared more than $923,000 that were earned in cash bonuses. That averages to around $188 per employee.

“Our associates work incredibly hard and we are especially proud of how they contributed to their stores’ performance this quarter,” said Bob Davis, Regional General Manager for Walmart.

Walmart reps say the bonuses, along with an annual pay raise, were included in their March 9 paycheck.

