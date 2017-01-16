Hampton University community remembers, celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hampton University (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of the Hampton University community celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday

For many students, the overall theme for the day was unity as they participated in a march on campus that began on Emancipation Drive and ended at Ogden Hall.

A program honoring King followed the march.

Among the people who took part in the march was Student Government Association President Martha Baye.

“Even the position I have today this was made possible by the dream Dr. King had,” said Baye. “As college students no one is forcing you to come, so to see students come out is eye-opening to me and made my heart warm.”

Rev. Dr. Jerome A. Barber of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple offered the opening prayer at the program. Ambassador Dr. Michael Anthony Battle, Sr. gave the keynote address.

Battle has served as the United States Ambassador to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia since September 21, 2009. Prior to his appointment, he served as the President of the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Battle, who served as chaplain at Hampton University from 1976 to 1996, has had a long-standing commitment to academic excellence, training leaders, teachers, pastors, and preachers with an exceptional dedication to serving the church and society.

His work included implementing a program that emphasizes the important links between U.S. churches and other non-profit organizations, corporations, foundations, and government entities.

