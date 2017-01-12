Hampton woman arrested for assaulting man with hammer

(Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators have arrested 47 year-old Tonia Lolisa Pittman for allegedly assaulting a man with a hammer.

According to Sgt. Matt Bond with the Hampton Police Department, Pittman broke into the victims home just before 8:30 p.m. on January 4th. The home is located on the 2100th block of Kecoughtan Road.

Investigators say that once Pittman was inside, she assaulted a 50 year-old man with a hammer.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives believe Pittman and the victim knew each other prior to the assault.

PIttman is currently at Hampton City Jail and is charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Breaking and Entering, and one count of Violation of a Protective Order.

