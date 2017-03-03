Top Headlines: 13News Now at 11, 3/3/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Anti-Trump, anti-Putin mobile billboard in Newport News
-
Dad builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son
-
ATF Sting operation in Norfolk
-
Donald Trump visits Newport News Shipyard
-
Major changes at airport
-
Gator walks with fish in his mouth on golf course
-
Security guard faces second bond hearing
-
Pageant twins
-
Young girls doing UFC
More Stories
-
Bond denied again for guard accused of killing…Mar. 3, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
Report: Long wait times continue at VA Hospital in HamptonMar. 3, 2017, 9:58 a.m.
-
Nation's 2.9 million military family members face…Mar. 3, 2017, 6:42 p.m.