Top Headlines: 13News Now at 11, Feb. 21

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 90-year-old woman
-
Offensive rap video shared online
-
Rep. Scott Taylor hosts packed town hall
-
Search for missing Norfolk mother
-
Pothole Payouts
-
Black Widow: Real-life hero in Hampton Roads
-
After Burfoot: The Norfolk Treasurer's Office
-
Victim in quadruple shooting identified
-
Coast Guard transports woman from cruise ship
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
More Stories
-
Racially-charged 'White Power' YouTube video stirs…Feb 21, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
Store lineup announced for Norfolk Premium OutletsFeb 21, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Warmer weather returnsFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.