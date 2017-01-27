Top Headlines: 13News Now at 5, 1/27/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Missing mother, children found at NC 'ecovillage'
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Progress at the Norfolk outlet mall site
-
Driver charged after police chase
-
Famous barbecue joint is recognized
-
Search continues into Friday for Sunny the red panda
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
17-year-old arrested and charged with murder
-
Man shot several times, killed overnight
More Stories
-
Two Currituck paramedics save man who jumped from bridgeJan 27, 2017, 2:34 p.m.
-
Stolen car recovered, but memories lostJan 27, 2017, 11:19 p.m.
-
Sun and clouds this weekendFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.