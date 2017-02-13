Top Headlines: 13News Now at 6, February 13

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Saying goodbye to 13News Now's Velma Scaife
-
Two motorcyclists medevaced to hospital
-
Mom claims substitute teacher hurt daughter
-
Necropsy today on third dead whale to wash ashore
-
Family mourns truck driver
-
Fire damages multiple townhomes
-
One last hurrah!
-
Search for person of interest in shooting
-
Stopping migraines before they start
More Stories
-
Police investigate reported sexual assault near Old…Feb 13, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
-
Man accused of running illegal hog farm in Virginia…Feb 13, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Man taken into custody after allegedly trespassing…Feb 13, 2017, 4:47 p.m.