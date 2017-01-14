Close Top Headlines: 13News Now at 6, Jan. 14 Top headlines with Philip Townsend. WVEC 6:36 PM. EST January 14, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Barricade suspect surrenders peacefully Former NSU worker files discrimination suit Hamilton says he was assaulted in prison Lidl job fair for new Hampton Roads stores Person found shot in west Ghent More Stories Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in… Jan 14, 2017, 3:02 p.m. Man robs Wells Fargo Bank in Chesapeake Jan 14, 2017, 3:59 p.m. Chilly Sunday Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.