Top Headlines: 13News Now at 6, Jan. 8

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Road conditions in Virginia Beach Town Center
-
Deteriorating traffic conditions as winter storm moves through
-
Va. Beach man among Ft. Lauderdale victims
-
Weather from 13News Now at 11 p.m. on January 7, 2017
-
13News Now at Daybreak weather, Jan. 8
-
Emergency crews prepare for the winter storm
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
Winter storm
-
Virginia National Guards Stands By to Help with Winter Weather
More Stories
-
Hundreds without power in Virginia BeachJan. 8, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
Driver charged after car flips over jersey wall near…Jan. 8, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
-
Near-record cold tonightFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.