Top Headlines: 13News Now at Daybreak part 2, Feb. 16

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Norfolk residents upset over water bill
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Restaurant closing to support immigrants
-
Some bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Experts weigh in on Russian provacations
-
Teen accused of using 'Letgo' for robberies
-
Crash sends car flying into house
-
WVEC Live Video
-
Missing teen cases could be related
More Stories
-
Businesses across U.S. close for 'Day Without Immigrants'Feb 16, 2017, 6:14 a.m.
-
Sunny & breezy todayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
-
White House under siege over probe into Russian…Feb 16, 2017, 7:29 a.m.