Top Headlines: 13News Now at Daybreak part 2, Feb. 19

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
1 year sentence for body found in trash can
-
Black Widow: Real-life hero in Hampton Roads
-
Russian spy ship 'loitering' off Virginia coast
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Crashes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Voicing concerns during community gathering
-
Federal hiring freeze will hit region hard
-
Dozens of firearms stolen from gun shop
-
Missing teen cases could be related
More Stories
-
Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off Cape…Feb 19, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
Police searching for bank robbery suspect in HamptonFeb 18, 2017, 11:38 a.m.
-
Another warm dayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.