Top Headlines: 13News Now at Noon, 2/13/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Saying goodbye to 13News Now's Velma Scaife
-
Two motorcyclists medevaced to hospital
-
Necropsy to be performed on third dead whale
-
Family mourns truck driver
-
Mom claims substitute teacher hurt daughter
-
Fire damages multiple townhomes
-
One last hurrah!
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Dead whale washes ashore at oceanfront
More Stories
-
Police identify accused gunman in deadly shooting at…Feb 10, 2017, 6:26 a.m.
-
13News Now mourns passing of Velma ScaifeFeb 12, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
-
Necropsy performed on third dead whale to wash ashoreFeb 12, 2017, 1:19 p.m.