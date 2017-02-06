Top Headlines: 13News Now Daybreak, 2/6/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
USS Cole heading to the coast of Yemen
-
Norfolk Southern train derailment
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
Police: Woman stabbed at adult home
-
15-year-old son suddenly dies
-
Navy decommissions USS Enterprise
-
WVEC Live Video
-
Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
All lanes open on I-264 West after crash
-
Waypoint resident lawsuit moves forward
More Stories
-
Patriots stun Falcons with historic Super Bowl…Feb. 5, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Sea duty shortages: Sailors asked to extend enlistmentsFeb. 6, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
Sunny start to weekFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.