Top Stories from 13News Now at Noon on September 4, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach
-
Top Headlines at Noon on June 9
-
Teen shot and killed during home invasion
-
Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
-
Little farmer in Hampton Roads
-
13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment
-
Courtland Construction Truck Fire
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
Know Your Zone: Find your nearest hurricane…Sep. 4, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
Reduce hurricane anxiety through preparednessSep. 4, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma remains at Category 3, gaining strengthAug 30, 2017, 10:52 a.m.