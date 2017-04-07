WVEC
Close

Health services job fair today in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 8:14 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- If you work in the health care field and you're looking for a new job, Virginia Premier Health Plan, Inc. is holding a job fair in Virginia Beach on Friday.

The company is looking for nurses and anyone with a Bachelor's in Health Services related programs.

The event is going on from 11 am to 8 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Town Center.

If you are interested, make sure to bring your resume and come prepared to interview.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories