Health services job fair today in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- If you work in the health care field and you're looking for a new job, Virginia Premier Health Plan, Inc. is holding a job fair in Virginia Beach on Friday.

The company is looking for nurses and anyone with a Bachelor's in Health Services related programs.

The event is going on from 11 am to 8 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Town Center.

If you are interested, make sure to bring your resume and come prepared to interview.

