Heavy rain didn't stop people from relaxing outside Wednesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – The high winds and heavy rain didn’t stop people from enjoying their Wednesday night.

Marina says walking with her two boys and her dog every day around Ghent is her routine. Legree said Wednesday afternoon, she started earlier so she could avoid catching the showers.

Legree said, “I guess it is going to start pouring rain, so we have to get everyone walked beforehand."

Others took advantage of the warm weather. Many rode their bike, went rollerblading, and walked their dogs. People say the wind was terrible during the day, but calmed down Wednesday night.

“We live in an old house and the windows are lose and they just rattle really badly. It sounded like doors were slamming,” Legree said.

Others say they rain storm didn’t stop them from enjoying their night. People took the risk and sat outside for dinner.

"We were going to order up tonight, then we were like let’s go eat on the patio," said Angela Murchison.

Angela Murchison says she, her husband and their son are enjoying the summer-like days and have spent countless hours at the zoo the park, and eating on local patios.

On Wednesday, the restaurant Torch was packed with people enjoying their food and the warm fire pit.

Many people said they enjoy the up and down weather and hope this is just the start of the 80 degree days and are hoping for no more snow.

