Heavy snowfall on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) – The snow came down heavy and fast around much of the Peninsula Wednesday.

The snowfall started early in parts of Gloucester and Williamsburg, however crews started preparing a day ago.

In Newport News, street maintenance crews began 12-hour shifts Tuesday. Crews brined all the primary and secondary roads in the city, including bridges and overpasses.

In Newport News, they have 25 snow plows, nine sand spreaders, three brine units and 1,700 tons of material ready to go.

In Williamsburg, crews put down over 2,000 gallons of brine on their primary and secondary roads Tuesday.

Williamsburg has 400 tons of slat/sand ready to go, including 5 plows. Street crews began 12-hour shifts Wednesday morning.

© 2018 WVEC-TV