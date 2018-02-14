Hello Neighbor Black History Sidewalk Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A sidewalk parade in honor of Black History Month is scheduled for Saturday.

The lineup will be at 10:30 a.m. at Effingham Street and King Street.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as an African American leader.

Trophies will be given in the following categories: Most creative, largest group and most interesting costume.

The fee to walk in the parade is $10 per person or $50 for groups of 10 or more.

For more information, contact Chief Apostle Joyce White Tasby at 202.812.2804.

© 2018 WVEC-TV