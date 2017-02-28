High school basketball player back on court after heart transplant

Tabb High School senior Marquis Poole. (Photo: 13News Now)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- Without question, you find some of the greatest comebacks in sports, where a game can go from blowout to nail-biter in minutes.

For one high school basketball player, the greatest comeback happened off the court.

Tabb High School senior Marquis Poole was diagnosed with Wolf-Parkinson White Disease when he was in middle school. The condition causes a rapid heartbeat.

“It made it hard to play basketball, and just really difficult in my life,” Poole told 13News Now.

By 9th Grade, it seemed as if though Poole were benched permanently. For years, Poole wasn’t able to join his teammates on the court.

There were seemingly endless doctor visits. Poole had a pacemaker installed. The only real treatment option was a heart transplant, but a heart was not available.

Then came October 2016, when Poole would get a second chance at a healthy life.

He and his family received a call that a heart was available. He immediately headed to Johns Hopkins and went into surgery for a transplant.

“I spent 16 days in the hospital trying to get my strength up to get back home. That recovery was the worst I’ve ever been through,” he said.

A tough recovery, but shortly after his open heart surgery, Poole bounced back.

In December, just two months after the surgery, Poole did what many people never would have imagined. He stepped onto the hardwood, not just playing, but also playing in a basketball tournament.

“It’s a miracle. It’s a miracle,” said Doug Baggett, Tabb Tigers Head Coach.

During one of the tournament games against York High School, Poole went up for a 3-pointer and nailed it.

“The last time I touched the actual basketball and played in a game was freshman year,” said Poole.

Even years without his hands on a ball, the game still is second nature to him.

When Tabb took on Walsingham Academy, Baggett put Poole in the game with just minutes left in the final quarter.

Mary Poole watches her son, Marquis Poole, playing for Tabb Tigers. (Photo: 13News Now)

“Even if he only plays a few minutes, it means everything to him, which means everything to me,” said his mother, Mary Poole.

The heart beating inside him may be new, but the heart with which he approaches the game and approaches life is not.

Poole’s story reminds us all just how far one more shot can take you.

(© 2017 WVEC)