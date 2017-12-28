Home catches fire in Gloucester, community rallying to help

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- A family was displaced after their home caught fire on Tuesday.

The Abingdon Volunteer Fire Rescue Inc. said the fire was contained to the front part of the home, but the rest of the home had smoke and heat damage.

Mary Phillips and six of her eight kids watched in disbelief as their home went up in flames. Christmas gifts, memories, just about everything gone.

“All we could do was watch it go,” Phillips says. “I couldn't breathe, it was hot.”

Phillips says what’s been on everyone's mind the last two days is what are we going to eat, where are we going to sleep, what are we going to wear?

“I know God loves us and has a plan and maybe this is His way of moving us forward,” Phillips says.

To Phillips' surprise, her community is lending a helping hand. The community has raised nearly $2,000 through GoFundMe in just two days

“I didn't realize how wonderful people are,” Phillips says. “The circumstances are rough but the love has made me cry.”

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

