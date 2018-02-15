file photo (Photo: diego_cervo, Thinkstock Photos, diego_cervo)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- City council members are considering making new rules for in-home daycare facilities, and some providers worried.

Those affected claim this is part of a continuous push from the city to restrict their businesses.

The latest proposed changes would limit the number of kids at the daycare from 12 to 8. Council members are also considering cutting hours making in-home daycares operate from 8 a.m. to only 5 p.m.

Amy Doll is a working mom, with a military spouse. She said in-home daycare is the only suitable option for her family because of the cost, convenience, quality, and later hours.

"The fact that a lot of people in this area don't' have a family to provide child care for them. So, they have to look for a daycare center," said Doll.

Doll's sons are 2 out of 12 kids Melissa Humpert cares for at Kids First Day School.

"This is my livelihood. I've been doing it for fifteen plus years," said Humpert.

Humpert said there's a shortage of city-approved daycare facilities in Chesapeake.

"I hold higher standards than some commercial daycares do,” Humpert said. "It's scary. Any kind of change that's forcing people not want to be licensed and to not do what you should be doing is scary."

The Children’s Club House Owner, Lashell Currie, said she sees the need for home daycare providers too. She told 13News Now she opened her own daycare because there were no places to take her baby.

"We provide early childhood education services to many students who would just not have anything at all," said Currie.

Even with the cost to get a city permit, she said it's worth it because the city needs their extended hours. To comply with the city rules in-home daycares need to secure a permit.

Currie said that by the time it was all said and done, she spent almost $3,000 for a permit.

"If this new measure is passed, I would not advise anyone who's in the military to Chesapeake because their childcare options are going to be very limited," said Currie.

Doll said she hopes parents will step up and help in-home daycares continue their service.

The Chesapeake City council is expected to discuss this proposed change at their city council meeting on February 20, at 6:30 p.m.

