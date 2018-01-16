Home goes up in flames in Gloucester County

A house was fully engulfed in flames in Ordinary, Virginia on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

ORDINARY, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, along with Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue took on a fire that consumed a house early Tuesday morning.

AVFR said a passerby called around 12:45 to report flames were coming from a building on Route 17 in Ordinary.

Arriving firefighters found a 2-story building fully engulfed about 300 feet off the highway.

Firefighters needed a 650-foot hose to connect to a hydrant at the corner of Linda Court and Route 17, which forced the closure of Route 17 for much of the time while crews were on scene.

Firefighters spent about two hours to extinguish the flames. Due to the extensive damage to the building, crews were not able to access the interior for a search.

No injuries were reported on-scene.

PHOTOS: Home goes up in flames in Ordinary, Va.

© 2018 WVEC-TV