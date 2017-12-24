House catches fire in York County

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- An investigation to determine what caused a garage fire in York County is underway.

Fire officials said they responded to a call for the fire on Dec. 23 around 10:30 p.m. on Ferguson Bend in the Ferguson Glade section of the Coventry Subdivision in the Tabb area of York County.

When crews got there, they found smoke coming from the garage area of the 2-story duplex.

The three people inside left the building before crews got there. Officials said the fire did not spread into the main living area of the residence or the adjacent building. They were able to return home.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

