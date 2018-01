(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews responded to a house fire around 5 Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the home is located in the 5300 block of Challedon Drive.

There was smoke and heavy fire damage throughout the home.

Nearby roads will be closed for about two hours.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

© 2018 WVEC-TV