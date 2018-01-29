HRRJ needs more funds for pilot program

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth (Photo: Laura Geller, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail want to continue a pilot program that helps mentally ill inmates get out of jail, and stay out.

But the program is running out of money.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the HRRJ is one of six jails involved in the pilot program across the state. It gives inmates with mental illnesses access to housing, clothing, and food after they're released.

In the governor's proposed budget, an amendment to two bills would maintain program funding.

