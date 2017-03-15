Hundreds without power in Gloucester County

(Photo: Dominion Virginia Power screenshot)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- On an extremely chilly morning, hundreds of customers in Gloucester County are without power.

According to Dominion Virginia Power's website approximately 740 customers are without power. This happening in the area between the communities of Adner and Glenns.

The website lists the cause of the outage as being weather-related. Bonita Harris with Dominion Virginia Power tells us there is a broken cross-arm with two spans of wire down, possibly caused by a falling tree.

It could be 11 a.m. before power is fully restored.

740 friends in Gloucester Co w/o power this morning, check on your neighbors, it's COLD! — Tim Pandajis ABC 13 (@13TimPandajis) March 15, 2017

