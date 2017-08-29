Huntington Ingalls donates $50,000 to Harvey relief efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries is donating $50,000 toward relief efforts in Texas from Hurricane Harvey.
The money will go to the American Red Cross in support of recovery efforts.
“We have 650 employees in Texas, and we want to help ensure they, and the hundreds of thousands of people affected by Hurricane Harvey, get the support they need in the storm’s aftermath,” said Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO. “HII is proud to join other companies and thousands of private citizens in lending support to the relief effort.”
You can also join Huntington Ingalls in donating to the Red Cross to help those affected by the hurricane. Click here to help.
