Icy conditions wreak havoc for drivers across Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Ice covering the Hampton Roads area caused traffic troubles for drivers and led to several crashes Monday.

"You think that driving 10-15 miles per hour is safe. It's treacherous out here, though," Marlon Johnson told 13News Now. "It's nothing but ice, as you can see here."

Around 7:30 a.m., Johnson was driving to work when his car slipped near Mount Trashmore. "I could just feel the weight offsetting and oversteering. It was kind of going just where it wanted to go," he said.

Near London Bridge Boulevard and Sonic Drive, a truck ran into some trees.

"The car was turned sideways. It was a white pic-kup," said Monika Davis. "I'm surprised whoever was in there survived."

Virginia Beach police officers weren't sure of the time the wreck took place. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Police said they didn't know if it weather was responsible for the crash or if alcohol may have had something to do with it.

Davis told 13News Now the roads were slippery.

Shortly after 13News Now left the scene at London Bridge Boulevard, there was another crash near Mount Trashmore where a woman said she was in an SUV that skidded and went into a ditch.

Seven-week-old twins were with her. No one was hurt.