Immigration order leads to Tampa protests (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- The rally against the ban has since turned into a March in Ybor City.

Residents from seven predominantly Muslim countries are not allowed to travel into the United States for the next 90 days.

Organizers of the rally, Showing Up for Racial Justice Tampa, posted the protest on social media, earlier today.

They held signs reading "Muslims are welcomed here" and "Love trumps hate."

"I think it's important that the President realizes that the American people do not stand for what he and his administration are doing and the hate they're propagating," says one of the protesters.

Another protest against the immigration ban is planned at the University of South Florida from 12-3 p.m. tomorrow at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on campus.

