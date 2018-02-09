James City County police looking for larceny suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Officers in James City County are looking for the person responsible for stealing several items from unlocked vehicles in the area.

The theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours of February 4-5 in Michelle's Point, Rolling Woods and White Hall.

A home surveillance video camera captured footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV