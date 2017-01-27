Jamycheal Mitchell bill moves forward

Jamycheal Mitchell (Photo: Family photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A proposed law related to an inmate's death at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is moving forward in the Virginia General Assembly.

Jamycheal Mitchell died behind bars in 2015 due to a heart condition and extreme weight loss. Mitchell's family says he was mentally ill and needed help.

A bill that would help speed up the process of getting people like Mitchell to state mental health hospitals is now being considered by a General Assembly subcommittee.

If it becomes law, it would make it easier for inmates in crisis to get moved to psychiatric hospitals.

